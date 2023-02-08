South Africa: Law Enforcement to Ensure Safe SONA

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) has put measures in place to ensure that the State of the Nation Address (SONA) takes place in a safe and secure environment this week.

"Integrated and joint law enforcement operations are underway and law enforcement officers have been deployed and are on high alert to ensure that the SONA takes place in a secure environment, with no incidents of crime before, during and post the SONA," the NATJOINTS said on Tuesday.

The NATJOINTS comprises various government departments including the South African Police Service (SAPS), the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the State Security Agency (SSA).

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the SONA at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday, where he will highlight what has been achieved by the administration since his last address in 2022.

SONA outlines government's key policy objectives and deliverables for the year ahead, highlights achievements, flags challenges and outlines interventions to unlock development interventions for the coming financial year.

The NATJOINTS has called for the cooperation of the public, including those who will be in attendance as well as spectators.

"Any action aimed at disrupting the SONA or intentionally contravening the law, will be dealt with accordingly within the ambit of the law. The NATJOINTS has also directed all law enforcement agencies securing the SONA to execute their duties according to their Constitutional mandate and within relevant prescripts," the NATJOINTS said.

With regards to the aviation security, a Notice to all Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued by the Civil Aviation Authority, which restricts the airspace within 1.5 nautical miles from the Cape Town City Hall on 09 February 2023 between 1pm up until midnight.

"Only the South African Air Force (SAAF) will have flexible use of airspace during this period. Please note that this is strictly a no fly zone for drones. The airspace restrictions will also be in place during the Parliamentary Debate and Presidential reply from 14 until 16 February 2023 as well as during the Budget Speech on 22 February 2023.

"Residents of Cape Town, spectators and those who are operating businesses in the vicinity of the Cape Town City Hall are advised about road closures ahead of the delivery of the President's SONA," the NATJOINTS said.

The NATJOINTS has emphasised that the public will not have access to the area around the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday. Only people who are accredited or authorised will have access to this area.

Information on the list of road closures and parking restrictions is available on the SAPS website, www.saps.gov.za, as well as the SAPS Facebook and Twitter social media pages.