Tanzania: Data Journalism Awards Motivate Journalists in Zanzibar

7 February 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Issa Yusuph

JOURNALISTS here have been encouraged to widely use data when reporting on gender and women leadership issues as one of the measures to promote equality.

"Data journalism is important in achieving our goal to empower women and increase their number in leadership positions," Dr Mzuri Issa Ali- Director, Tanzania Media Women Association (TAMWA)- Zanzibar said when inaugurating the jury for the 2023 'Data Journalism Awards."

She mentioned that for the second year, TAMWA- Zanzibar has organised a 'Data Journalism Award' to recognise outstanding reporting in gender and women leadership using statistics in Zanzibar.

Ms Mzuri explained that judges or members of the jury, comprising experts and academics in journalism have been selected and they have started to screen more than 200 entries for the data journalism awards.

"This is the second annual Data Journalism Awards (DJA), a competition established by the Tanzania Media Women Association (TAMWA)- Zanzibar last year. The jury will work on entries from newspapers, radio, television and social media and select the best journalists," Dr Mzuri said.

She said that the process of promoting data journalism started last year by training some journalists about data use, as well as announcing the award so that more journalists can participate. The deadline for submission was December 31, last year," Ms Ali said.

She explained that the criteria include articles focusing on relevant topics, multiple sources in reporting gender and women leadership, using statistics "This is a professional work, we ask the judges to observe ethics."

TAMWA-Zanzibar communication Mr Mohamed Khamis said this year's Award is implemented under the theme "My Pen, my contribution to women development and that this is among strategies to achieve gender equality in the near future.

Mr Khamis said "If you tell your story about women leadership with statistics, it helps the group and the government in understanding the real situation for action as we struggle to promote gender equality. I urge journalists to continue using data because there is still a visible gap in use statistics in news stories.

He said TAMWA- Zanzibar is working with Zanzibar Female Lawyers Association (ZAFELA) and Pemba Environment, Gender and Advocacy Organisation (PEGAO) to advocate for the rights of women using data journalism with support from the Norwegian Embassy in Tanzania.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.