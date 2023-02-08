Uganda: Vice President Alupo Calls for Uja to Champion Responsible Journalism

Kampala, Uganda — Vice President Jessica Alupo has called on members of Uganda Journalists Association (UJA) to exercise responsible journalism saying all rights come with a duty of responsibility, especially to the country.

"Be the voice that shapes a better future, report accurately, dont discriminate and promote dialogue always," she said, as she rallied them to build, not break the country. The VP encouraged journalists to take keen interest in the development journey of Uganda, taking into consideration its past, present and its future aspirations.

Alupo addressed over 600 journalists drawn from all regions of Uganda at Kyambogo University on Tuesday. The scribes are undertaking a 6-day retreat, running under the theme "Socio-Economi Transformation for Journalists."

She hailed journalists and the media as active partners and key pillars that play one of the key pillars in building a vibrant democracy, constitutionalism, rule of law, justice, and an informed society of shared prosperity.

I was happy to engage with over 600 journalists from their body "Uganda Journalists Association" who are attending a 6 day retreat at @kyambogou. I implored them to focus on the growth and socio-economic transformation of our country through accurate,balanced factual reporting. pic.twitter.com/JvyNxvmcAP

-- Vice President Jessica Alupo (@jessica_alupo) February 7, 2023

"I see here today mostly young journalists at the beginning and in the middle of their journalism and media careers. This is a good selection as it means that we are truly building for the future, and that future starts now!"

She added, "As members of the Fourth Estate I wish to inform you that the NRM government attaches great importance in the role that journalists and media play as one of the key pillars in building a vibrant democracy, constitutionalism, rule of law, justice, and an informed society of shared prosperity. Over the last thirty-seven years of NRM administration, Uganda has undergone tremendous and wide-ranging structural transformation which continues to-date."

Lt.General Peter Elwelu, the Deputy Chief of Defense Forces and Brig General Charity the Deputy Commander SFC had addressed the gathering earlier.

Uganda's media terrain today comprises over 20 print publications, 270 FM radio stations and 30 television channels with many broadcasting in vernacular languages.