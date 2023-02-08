Tanzania: Simba Introduce 'Visit Tanzania' Kits for CAF Games

Simba have unveiled special 'Visit Tanzania' branded kits to be used in their CAF Champions League (CAF CL) games.

The colourful event has unfolded in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday evening attended by people of various portfolios.

In his brief remarks, Simba Chairman Murtaza Mangungu hailed their main sponsors M-Bet for accepting to be replaced by other sponsors.

"This is a good gesture because they have understood the requirements of CAF who does not entertain betting sponsors in group stage of their competitions," he said.

Earlier, M-Bet Marketing Manager Allen Mushi said they have given the club all blessings to have another sponsor for the champions league games.

"As one way to enhance patriotism, we have accepted the front part of the Jersey to bear the name of Visit Tanzania," Mushi remarks.

According to Simba's Media and Communication Manager Ahmed Ally, the new kits will be sold at 35,000/- from February 15th.

The Reds face Horoya in their first group stage match of the champions league in Guinea on Saturday.