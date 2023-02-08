Somalia: Somali President Calls for an Immediate End to Lasanod Fighting

Mogadishu — The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has called for an immediate end to the fighting in the city of Lasanood in the Sool region.

In a pre-recorded video, the President stressed the importance of the peace through a process of dialogue and reconciliation as the war is not an option to seek any goals.

Hassan Sheikh also called on the sides to come to the negotiating table, and added that he is ready to participate in the solution of the city of Lascanod wherever it lies.

"The peace is essential," said Mohamud, calling for de-escalation. He underlined the role of the traditional elders in the peace.

The president reiterates that the Federal Government of Somalia will never support war and the bloodshed of the citizens in any reason.

On Monday, at least 35 people lost their lives in Lasanod battle with mortar shells struck residential buildings, according to the local health officials.

Political grievances are a major part of the Lasanod violence because people lack representatives in the bodies of government that correspond to their social, economic, and territorial groups.

Somaliland and Puntland have a history of disputes over their border areas that occasionally turn violent.

Hassan Sheikh on the other hand called for dialogue to resolve the political tensions in Puntland, where stakeholders are in deadlock over the voter registration for local council election.