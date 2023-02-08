Sudan: FCC-CC Leaders Warn of 'Dire Consequences' Should Sudan Junta Abandon Framework Agreement

Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan, addresses the general debate of the General Assembly’s seventy-seventh session, September 22, 2022.

Khartoum — Ibrahim El Sheikh, former Minister of Industry and a leading member of the Sudanese Congress Party, which is a member of the Forces for Freedom and Change-Central Council (FFC-CC), has warned Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, Lt Gen Shamseldin Kabbashi, and the other members of the military junta of the dire consequences of abandoning the Framework Agreement.

El Sheikh said in an interview with Radio Dabanga on Monday that the leaders of the military junta seem to abandon the agreements. He said that Kabbashi rejected the Framework Agreement before he later agreed to it because of commitment to the military hierarchy.

The politician stressed that the international community does not trust El Burhan and Sudan's military because of their non-compliance with agreements. "The main reason for political groups opposing the Framework Agreement, such as the Arab Socialist Ba'ath Party, is the shaken confidence in the military."

He stressed the need for strict adherence to the Framework Agreement signed between "the military component, the FFC-CC, and other transition forces", and stressed that "the Framework Agreement represents the last opportunity to cross the country from the impasse caused by the 2021 coup".

The FFC-CC repeated their refusal to include any parties that have not signed the Framework Agreement, in reference to Kabbashi's recent statements.

Mohamed Abdelhakam, leading member of Sudan's Federal Association and the FFC-CC told Radio Dabanga that the signatory parties to the Framework Agreement have elaborately discussed the conditions for signing the agreement.

"The issue was resolved according to a clear and clear vision, and it cannot be re-discussed, stressing the commitment of FFC-CC to the other signatory parties.

