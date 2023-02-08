South Africa: 'Highly Motivated' Mbalula Says All Cape Town Railway Lines Will Be Fully Operational By Year-End

7 February 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Suné Payne

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula was decidedly upbeat during two visits to Prasa sites in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Outgoing Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said: "I'm leaving this place [the transport ministry] highly motivated," during an impromptu media briefing at the Paarden Eiland Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) depot on Tuesday.

Last December, Mbalula was elected as ANC secretary-general, a full-time position which will see him resign as minister, as explained by Daily Maverick associate editor Marianne Merten.

Mbalula was in Cape Town for an oversight visit to assess the progress of ongoing Prasa projects and security measures.

Mbalula said: "By the end of this year, I am definitely sure with the programme we have put in place... all the lines will be fully operational." He said this would happen countrywide with the newly acquired trains, dubbed the People's Train.

Promises

Mbalula has made several promises on the train network, including reopening Cape Town's Central Line to Khayelitsha, which has still not happened. He did touch on this, saying: "We've got a problem with resettling people."

Read more in Daily Maverick: "Dear Minister Mbalula, trust is earned - and you have failed that test too many times"

"When you...

