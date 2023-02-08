Rwanda: Impartial Investigations Crucial for Effective Justice - Minister

7 February 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moise M. Bahati

The Minister of Justice, Emmanuel Ugirashebuja, has urged Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) staff to uphold professional qualities and uphold ethical conduct.

While attending the RIB annual general assembly held on Tuesday, February 7, Ugirashebuja said to the investigators that impartial and independent investigations are the key to fair justice delivery.

"Investigators, we have to remind them every day that they have to uphold integrity," Ugirashebuja said.

"If a criminal investigation is conducted fairly and impartially, it contributes to fair legal procedures. But if it is not conducted professionally, during the collection of evidence, then you do not expect to have a fair trial."

He added: "Investigators are expected to behave in a way that prevents them from being suspected of lacking independence, impartiality and integrity."

The general assembly of RIB staff members convened as the investigations body marks five years since it was established in 2018.

It was attended by RIB personnel from across the country.

RIB Secretary General, Jeannot Ruhunga said the annual general assembly was a good opportunity for the investigators to assess their activities and improve their service delivery.

"We have to keep reminding ourselves that daily activities have an impact on the people we serve. And therefore we have to commit to good service delivery," Ruhunga said.

"Over the last five years, we have grown as an institution. But there is still room for improvement. Some of our staff still need capacity building and skills.

During the general assembly, 25 personnel of RIB who reported corruption cases were recognised.

