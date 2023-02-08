Angola: President João Lourenço Awarded Spanish Order

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço was awarded Tuesday in Luanda by the King of Spain, Felipe VI, the Spanish Order of the Grand Collar.

The ceremony took place at the Presidential Palace, as part of the 72-hour official visit of King Felipe VI, aimed at strengthening cooperation ties between Angola and Spain.

The Grand Collar of the Order of Spain is a decoration specifically awarded to Heads of State for high achievements and was instituted in 1939.

In the same ceremony, King Felipe VI also awarded the First Lady of the Republic, Ana Dias Lourenço, the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit, instituted in 1926 by King D. Alfonso XIII of Spain.

This Order is to reward the civic virtues of officials at the service of the State, as well as the extraordinary services of Spanish and foreign citizens for the good of the nation.

After the distinction, President João Lourenço said that the grants represent an incentive to continue to serve the Angolan people better and better and contribute to the permanent strengthening of ties between Angola and the Kingdom of Spain.

King and Queen of Spain awarded

On the occasion, the Angolan Statesman honored King Felipe VI and Queen Consort Letizia Ortiz with the highest distinction of the Angolan State, the Agostinho Neto Order.

The Agostinho Neto Order is awarded to national or foreign citizens, in particular to heads of state and government or political leaders.

Bilateral ties between Angola and the Kingdom of Spain are based on the General Cooperation Agreement, signed on May 20, 1987, and the Complementary Agreement to the General Agreement signed in November 1987.

Cooperation between the two countries has intensified in the business sector, with the presence of Spanish companies in Angola.

Spain has more than 60 companies operating in Angola in different sectors, such as Energy, Banking, Construction, Agriculture and others.