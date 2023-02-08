Angola: First Lady and Queen of Spain Talk About Girls' Education

7 February 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's First Lady Ana Dias Lourenço and the Queen of Spain Letizia Ortiz spoke Tuesday of the education of girls and women as a factor of empowerment.

Ana Dias Lourenço and Letizia Ortiz speak with women representing various groups of Angolan society, as part of the official visit the King of Spain, Felipe VI, is making to the country for the first time.

The meeting was attended by women who intervene in various areas of society, such as education, health, human rights, entrepreneurship and business.

They reflected on the role of education as a factor for empowering girls and women, with a view to boosting sustainable development, identifying opportunities for female collaboration between Angola and Spain, in the fields of education and empowerment of girls and women.

"I believe that it is not possible to address the problems that affect women and girls around the world without talking about education. It is not possible to talk about empowerment or female leadership, about sustainable development, without talking about Education", said the First Lady of Republic of Angola.

Ana Dias Lourenço considered the education and training of young girls and women essential for their full integration into the formal job market.

Integration involves, according to Ana Dias Lourenço, the creation of mechanisms for entrepreneurship, female empowerment and the strengthening of female leaders to build a more sustainable, more egalitarian and more participatory Angola.

"The girls and women present here represent various social groups of Angolan society, who daily fight for equality and for guaranteeing new generations opportunities to develop and grow in the various spheres of society, at school, in the family, in the community, and in the job market", stressed the First Lady.

It was for this reason, she justified, that "today, we brought together, with Her Majesty, teachers, entrepreneurs, scientists, environmentalists, athletes, inventors, women who make a difference, often anonymously, without recognition, just motivated by the love of their work and their country".

The meeting aimed to comprehensively address the different perspectives of Angolan society, with a view to encouraging the creation of bridges for dialogue on women's challenges.

