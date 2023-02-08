Angola and Ethiopia Sign General Cooperation Agreement

Addis Ababa — Angola and Ethiopia will sign this month a general cooperation agreement in the economic, technical-scientific and cultural fields, with a view to creating a new dynamic in relations between the two countries.

According to a press release from the Embassy of Angola in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the two countries will sign three legal cooperation instruments, probably on the sidelines of the African Union (AU) Summit, taking place in Addis Ababa.

A memorandum of understanding for the establishment of mechanisms for political consultations, between the Angolan and Ethiopian Ministries of Foreign Affairs, should also be signed.

The Angolan ambassador to Ethiopia, Francisco José da Cruz, met Tuesday with the director-general of African Affairs of the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Fissela Shawel, to discuss issues related to cooperation.

The diplomats concluded that the conditions have been created for the signing of the general cooperation agreement in the economic, technical-scientific and cultural domains between the two countries and the memorandum of understanding for the establishment of political consultation mechanisms between the ministries of Foreign Affairs of Angola and Ethiopia.

They also considered that the negotiations for the visa waiver agreement on diplomatic and service passports had been completed and envisaged the short-term revision of the air services agreement, based on the proposal presented by the Ethiopian side in order to carry out the due framework legal framework for the maintenance and repair programme for Angolan aircraft in Addis Ababa.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, in 1977, Angola and Ethiopia have signed a few cooperation agreements, with highlight to those existing in the areas of air services and trade.

Relations between the two countries are historical and friendly, animated by the defense of multilateralism in the resolution of global problems and pan-Africanism on the basis of the implementation of Agenda 2063 of the African Union (AU), called "The Africa we want".

In recent decades, the economic development potential of Angola and Ethiopia has been emerging as a driving force capable of boosting a more comprehensive bilateral cooperation and with opportunities for investments and partnerships in key areas, such as civil aviation, oil and gas, mining, telecommunications, coffee, tourism, health, culture, sports and financial services