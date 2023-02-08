Angola: Felipe Vi Praises João Lourenço's Efforts to Promote Peace in DRC

Luanda — King Felipe VI of Spain praised Tuesday in Luanda the efforts of the Angolan President João Lourenço focused on the process of peace and stability in the East of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

He said to hope that the deployment of efforts on the so-called Luanda Process, in view of the serious conflict, with disastrous humanitarian consequences, will bring stability to that region.

Speaking at the end of the award ceremony at the Presidential Palace, the King of Spain said that Angola had set a great example that was registered in history, with its process of national reconciliation.

"In the same way, we need to join efforts between ourselves, but also with other countries, to extend and preserve peace and security in the region", he underlined.

He recalled that Angola acts as a factor of stability, both in the Central African region and in Southern Africa, which earned the recognition of President João Lourenço with the title of "Champion of Peace".

King Felipe VI underlined the fact that Angola is a priority country for Spain and highlighted its political and social stability, active diplomatic action (regional and multilateral), as well as prospects for economic development.

"We need partners with capacity, credibility and will with whom, based on mutual trust, Spain can be more present in the region for the benefit of all", he emphasised.

He also pointed out the global and important problems that affect everyone, starting with the climate crisis and the fight against its effects and consequences of all kinds.

Meanwhile, he said he was aware of Angola's concern about this matter and its firm determination to face it and respond to the needs of the most affected populations, especially those living in rural areas, which are more exposed and with high levels of poverty.

He said that the economic-commercial exchange between the two countries has large room for progress, so it should be promoted with a growing business presence.

The King highlighted the fact that Spain will take over, this year, the presidency of the Council of the European Union, which will make it possible to strengthen relations with African partners and contribute to the implementation of the strategic framework of the African Union, for the economic transformation of the continent.

The King of Spain, Felipe VI, arrived in Luanda on Monday night, for a three-day official visit to Angola.