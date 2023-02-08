Angola Heading Towards Strong Mining Industry - Minister

Cape Town — Angola's minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas Diamantino de Azevedo said Tuesday in Cape Town, South Africa, that the country is in the process of having a stronger mining industry, which could contribute to the diversification of the country's economy.

The minister said so after addressing a topic on "Critical Minerals for Energy Transition", a lecture addressed to several players in the mining market at the International Conference on Mining in Africa, whose the 7th day is dedicated to Angola.

Addressing more than 200 participants, Diamantino de Azevedo assured that mining activity is taking place in Angola on a large scale.

He said this is an important factor for the country to have a more powerful mining industry in the future, capable of contributing to the diversification of the economy.

Still on mining investment, he that said he had presented Angola's potential for the type of critical minerals in this phase of the energy transition, but, more than that, he showed concrete examples of prospecting projects for base metals, of the Platina group, which AngloAmerican carries out in Moxico and Cunene, where it has six concessions.

"There is another company, Tira, which is engaged in prospecting lithium in Namibe", he said, before highlighting other companies that are already in Angola in the prospecting phase and those that are closer to finishing their studies to decide moving forward or not with the project.

He also highlighted a company that is planning to exploit copper and phosphates in Cabinda.

Addressing the specialists, businesspeople and potential investors, the minister said he had conveyed the message that Angola is a stable country, whose macroeconomic indicators are improving at that level.