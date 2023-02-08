Zimbabwe Refurbishes Embassies Abroad to Enhance Image

The Zimbabwean government refurbished chanceries and embassy buildings in seven countries last year as part of its program to improve the country's image abroad.

The refurbished buildings are in South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique, Kenya, Malawi, Germany and the United Kingdom, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava said on Tuesday.

"In line with its responsibility of image building, engagement and re-engagement, the ministry managed to refurbish some of its missions and chanceries during the year 2022," Shava said in a speech read on his behalf.

Some of Zimbabwe's embassies abroad have become dilapidated, while others have in the past been threatened with eviction from leased premises due to non-payment of rentals.

Xinhua