Zimbabwe Refurbishes Embassies Abroad to Enhance Image

8 February 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Zimbabwean government refurbished chanceries and embassy buildings in seven countries last year as part of its program to improve the country's image abroad.

The refurbished buildings are in South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique, Kenya, Malawi, Germany and the United Kingdom, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava said on Tuesday.

"In line with its responsibility of image building, engagement and re-engagement, the ministry managed to refurbish some of its missions and chanceries during the year 2022," Shava said in a speech read on his behalf.

Some of Zimbabwe's embassies abroad have become dilapidated, while others have in the past been threatened with eviction from leased premises due to non-payment of rentals.

Xinhua

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.