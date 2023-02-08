Tanzania: China Donates 30 Computers to Zanzibar Technical Schools

THE Chinese Consulate General in Zanzibar has donated 30 desktop computers, one photocopy machine and printer for Mikunguni and Kengeja in Unguja and Pemba, respectively.

The Minister for Education and Vocational Training, Ms Lela Mohamed Mussa, said investments and donations to the education sector were important in preparing a better future for the young people.

"We thank you for the donation which will be used as intended. I ask the technical schools administration to ensure regular maintenance is done on equipment make the best use of them so that they last long," said Ms Mussa.

He added that her docket plans to construct modern laboratories for students' practical learning in science subjects, libraries and computer rooms in each school.

The Chinese Consul General in Zanzibar, Mr Zhang Zhisheng, who handed over the computers, said they will continue supporting education and other sectors in the Isles.

"Education is key to development," Mr Zhisheng said, urging students to use the opportunity they get to study hard so that their country can achieve its objectives in development.

The Headmaster of the Mikunguni Technical Secondary School, Mr Mahmoud Hassan Juma, thanked the ambassador for the donation which he said was useful in development.

He said the computers were important at the school since the students needed to use Information Communication Technology (ICT) in their studies, including learning or sharing information through the internet.

Previously, in 2010, 2012 and 2019 China donated ICT equipment including computers to different schools and conducted capacity building training to more than 200 public servants to up efficiency at work.