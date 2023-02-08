Tanzania: Govt, Blue Carbon Ink Deal to Promote Forest Management

Dodoma — Tanzania and the UAE based entity Blue Carbon have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at promoting sustainable forest management practices and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

With the MoU, Tanzanian government through Tanzanian Forest Services Agency under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism and Blue Carbon are joining forces under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement for nature-based climate solutions to accelerate transition to low-carbon economy.

The remarkable moment took place during the visit of Blue Carbon team to Tanzania, where the Chairman of Blue Carbon, Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, a member of the Dubai Royal Family met with Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Dodoma on Monday.

Commenting on the visit, the Founder and the Chairman of Blue Carbon Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum said, "We are honored to sign this MoU with the Tanzanian government. This collaboration represents an important step towards promoting sustainable forest management practices and fighting the climate change,"

The partnership will focus on supporting the government's efforts to conserve, manage and register its forest resources of 8 million hectares in the first phase including 56,000 hectares of mangroves and sell these credits under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

This will strengthen the partnership between the two countries in developing new carbon offset projects to support decarbonisation targets.

The government of Tanzania recognizes the importance of preserving its forest resources and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and this collaboration with Blue Carbon will help to achieve these goals.

The partnership will also provide opportunities for local communities to participate in carbon offset projects, thereby promoting sustainable economic growth and improving livelihoods.

The signing of the MoU is a clear demonstration of Blue Carbon's commitment to promoting nature-based solutions to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change as well as demonstration the company's efforts to transit to low carbon development.

The Blue Carbon is a Dubai based company under the vision of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, a member of the Dubai Royal Family.

The company was formed to create environmental assets, nature-based solutions and register carbon removal projects under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

The Blue Carbon serves as an enabler of blue and green economy operational frameworks, which deploys nature-based solutions in the context of de-carbonization using the latest technology and green economy principles.