Namibia: Cops Hunt Suspect/S in N$60 Billion Theft From Investors

The Namibian Police are looking for a suspect/s who allegedly stole N$60 billion from investors.

According to a short statement released by Namibian Police spokesperson warrant officer Silas Shipandeni on Wednesday, a case was opened in Klein Windhoek in December 2022 in connection with the theft.

No further details were provided on how the theft took place.

The complainant is a 56-year-old man who is the chief executive officer of a company called Credit Union Namibia.

This is a developing story.