Angola and Spain Analyse Boost of Cooperation

7 February 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, and the Spanish minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Álvares Bueno, assessed Tuesday, in Luanda, the strengthening of the bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, the two diplomats discussed matters linked to the strengthening and implementation of existing legal instruments, as well as the documents which were signed this Tuesday in the Presidential Palace.

The meeting between the two ministers took place in the scope of Spain's King Felipe VI's state visit to Angola which began Monday, aiming to boost cooperation between the two countries, especially in the political, diplomatic, economic and financial fields.

Cooperation between both countries has intensified in the business sector, with the presence of Spanish companies in Angola; thus demanding that the two draw up a new framework of strategic priorities to boost this bilateral relationship, with a view to reaching mutually advantageous levels.

However, this is the first official meeting between the Angolan Foreign minister, Téte António, and his Spanish counterpart, José Manuel Álvares Bueno.

The relationship between Angola and the Kingdom of Spain is based on the General Cooperation Agreement, signed on May 20, 1987, and the Complementary Agreement to the General Agreement signed in November 1987.

