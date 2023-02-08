Angola: Lopito Feijó Exhibits Over 100 Craftworks

Luanda — The Angolan writer Lopito Feijó started Wednesday the display of over 100 pieces of art and handicraft of various origins in an exhibition dubbed "A Look at the Collection of Lopito Feijó", taking place from February 8 to March 28 at the Coin Museum, in Luanda.

Speaking to ANGOP, the writer stressed that the goal of the exhibition, which is to last two months, is to show the importance of arts in the collective memory of the society and to demonstrate the creative capacity of Africans.

Feijó explained that over 100 pieces from several African countries will be exhibited, including Angola, with emphasis on Central Africa, including Gabon, Democratic Congo, Cameroon and Sao Tome and Principe.

About the objects, the writer said, they are mostly masks, baskets and canvases that will not be commercialised, but will serve to show the creative capacity of African artists and value the arts as a very important element in collective memory.

Lopito Feijó revealed that a great number of pieces of his collection were made more than four decades ago, as a result of his motivation and with the purpose of making his own contribution, with inspiration, to a poetical trend deeply rooted and turned to African reality.

Lopito Feijó was born in Malanje Province on September 29 1963; he graduated in the Faculty of Law of the Agostinho Neto University, in Luanda.

The poet, literary critic and Angolan literature teacher is a founding member of the Youth Literature Brigade of Luanda (BJLL), of the Ohandanji Literary Works Collective and of the Angolan Writers' Union (UEA).