Angolan Journalist Releases Book On Cokwe People

7 February 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — Angolan journalist Guilherme Chihumbwe Martins released Tuesday, in the north-eastern Lunda Norte Province, a book entitled "History and Identity of the Cokwe people - a contribution to the history of Angola and Africa".

The work - which is funded by Brilhante foundation, the social arm of the diamond sub-sector - has 186 pages, divided into ten chapters and touches on the origin and expansion of the Cokwe and Lunda peoples, as well as the Cokwe art and culture.

Published by Mayamba, the book also portrays European penetration into Lunda territory.

The book writer said the literary work is the result of a thorough research and aims to enlighten young people about the true origins of the Chokwe (also spelled Tchokwe) people, their habits and customs.

The writer also said the book is a response to the lack of bibliography about this ethnic group.

Frederico Barroso, deputy governor for the social, political and economic sector of Lunda Norte, praised the release of the book, underlining that it will help preserve and divulge the history of the Cokwe people.

On his turn, the King of the Lunda Tchokwe people, Mwene Mwatxissengue Watembo, called for more research and dissemination of the habits and customs of the region, having appealed for the retrieval of the rituals of the region in danger of extinction.

Author's profile

Journalist, career teacher and researcher, Guilherme Martins has a university degree on Teaching of History. He is attending a Master's degree course on Communication.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.