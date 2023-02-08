Angolan Journalist Releases Book On Cokwe People

Dundo — Angolan journalist Guilherme Chihumbwe Martins released Tuesday, in the north-eastern Lunda Norte Province, a book entitled "History and Identity of the Cokwe people - a contribution to the history of Angola and Africa".

The work - which is funded by Brilhante foundation, the social arm of the diamond sub-sector - has 186 pages, divided into ten chapters and touches on the origin and expansion of the Cokwe and Lunda peoples, as well as the Cokwe art and culture.

Published by Mayamba, the book also portrays European penetration into Lunda territory.

The book writer said the literary work is the result of a thorough research and aims to enlighten young people about the true origins of the Chokwe (also spelled Tchokwe) people, their habits and customs.

The writer also said the book is a response to the lack of bibliography about this ethnic group.

Frederico Barroso, deputy governor for the social, political and economic sector of Lunda Norte, praised the release of the book, underlining that it will help preserve and divulge the history of the Cokwe people.

On his turn, the King of the Lunda Tchokwe people, Mwene Mwatxissengue Watembo, called for more research and dissemination of the habits and customs of the region, having appealed for the retrieval of the rituals of the region in danger of extinction.

Author's profile

Journalist, career teacher and researcher, Guilherme Martins has a university degree on Teaching of History. He is attending a Master's degree course on Communication.