Kenya: Nairobi's Global Trade Centre Executive Residences Ready for Occupation

Nairobi — The Nairobi Global Trade Centre (GTC) executive residences are now ready for occupation.

Currently, Office Tower and Retail zones are being leased with official operation set on quarter-two 2023.

The 300,000 square meter development offers hospitality, retail, luxury hotel and community spaces.

"The Global Trade Centre community stands as the new destination for Nairobi. We are proud to become the hallmark of commerce for what is such a strategic core market on the continent," GTC Nairobi General Manager Gong Yuxian said.

"What we offer is a blueprint for conscious, modern living within an urban setting. Ours will be the home to headquarters of some of the world's leading companies."

Located at the heart of Nairobi city, the 41-storey GTC office tower - biggest occupiable space in the region, that also has a helipad, is an ultimate premium city complex in East Africa that has positioned Kenya as a regional commercial hub, providing a one-stop-shop for investors to live, work and play.

"As a leading investment and development company we are fully committed to long-term, responsible investment in the Kenyan market. This is what GTC stands for," he said.

"It is a testament to our commitment, that despite the challenges of the pandemic and global economic downturn we have delivered an exceptional and iconic community unparalleled on the continent."