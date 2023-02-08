Kenya: Senators Caution Governors Against Overambitious Own-Source Revenue Targets

Nairobi — Members of the County Public Accounts and Investments Commitee have cautioned Governors against over estimating their own-source revenue collection due to perennial failure to meet set targets.

Nyandarua Senator John Methu said overestimation is what is leading to high pending bills at the counties.

His sentiments were backed by Busia and Homabay counterparts Okiya Omtata and Moses Kajwang.

Their sentiments were triggered by the Auditor General's Report on Nyeri County where a Sh1 billion target for 2019-2020 financial year was missed.

Nyeri ended up collecting Sh664.5 million shillings with a situation replicated in all other counties which missed set targets.

In his defense, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga who appeared before Senator Kajwang-led committee said the estimates are given by Controller of Budget.

He argued that they are untenable as Governors have to 'balance between politics and development."