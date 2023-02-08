Kenya: East African Court of Justice Constitutes 5-Judge Bench to Hear Sonko Appeal Against Supreme Court Ruling

Nairobi — The East African Court of Justice has constituted a five judge bench to hear an appeal be former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on the Supreme Court ruling against him.

A notice by the Deputy Registrar of the East African Court of Justice on Wednesday indicated that the hearing will take place on the 27 th of March 2023.

Judges constituted in the bench include Mr. Justice Yohane B. Masara - Principal Judge, Honourable Justice Dr. Charles Nyawello, Honourable Mr. Justice Richard Muhumuza, Honourable Mr. Justice Richard Wabwire Wejuli and Honourable Justice Dr. Gacuko Leonard.

According to the notice, the hearing will be held in open Court, 2nd Floor, EAC Headquarters, Afrika Mashariki Road EAC Close, Arusha.

"Please note that if there is no appearance on your part, the Court will proceed to hear the case and make necessary orders your absence notwithstanding," the notice reads.

Sonko filed the appeal at the East African Court of Justice in July last year, to challenge the decision by the Supreme Court upholding his impeachment.

Sonko through his lawyers Kenneth Wanyanga and Danstan Omari stated that he was not given a chance to be heard as required by law.

He stated that the highest court in the land did not consider that his impeachment appeal was not responded to.