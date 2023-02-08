Kenya: East African Court of Justice Constitutes 5-Judge Bench to Hear Sonko Appeal Against Supreme Court Ruling

8 February 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The East African Court of Justice has constituted a five judge bench to hear an appeal be former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on the Supreme Court ruling against him.

A notice by the Deputy Registrar of the East African Court of Justice on Wednesday indicated that the hearing will take place on the 27 th of March 2023.

Judges constituted in the bench include Mr. Justice Yohane B. Masara - Principal Judge, Honourable Justice Dr. Charles Nyawello, Honourable Mr. Justice Richard Muhumuza, Honourable Mr. Justice Richard Wabwire Wejuli and Honourable Justice Dr. Gacuko Leonard.

According to the notice, the hearing will be held in open Court, 2nd Floor, EAC Headquarters, Afrika Mashariki Road EAC Close, Arusha.

"Please note that if there is no appearance on your part, the Court will proceed to hear the case and make necessary orders your absence notwithstanding," the notice reads.

Sonko filed the appeal at the East African Court of Justice in July last year, to challenge the decision by the Supreme Court upholding his impeachment.

Sonko through his lawyers Kenneth Wanyanga and Danstan Omari stated that he was not given a chance to be heard as required by law.

He stated that the highest court in the land did not consider that his impeachment appeal was not responded to.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.