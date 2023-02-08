Kenya: Azimio to Hold Parliamentary Group Meeting to Stem Fall-Out

Nairobi — The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya has planned a parliamentary group meeting to stem out cracks within the coalition that has seen several leaders from the outfit join Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Details concerning the meeting have remained scanty but one of the key agendas will be to discipline members from both Jubilee and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) who have defied the coalition's agenda.

The meeting is aimed at suggesting the way forward following the decamping of a number of MPs as well as halt any such move which might hinder Odinga's political movement.

Ahead of the Parliament resumption, the PG meeting is also expected to come up with strategies on how to scuttle Kenya Kwanza Alliance business in the house.

"The meeting is nothing out of the ordinary, before the resumption of the house business we have Parliamentary group meeting.The agenda of the meeting will be communicated in time,"a source told Capital FM.

Recently, President William Ruto has rattled Odinga's political camp by snatching elected and non-elected leaders from the affiliate parties.

Close to 32 Jubilee MPs have broken ranks with the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya and joined hands with the President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had a meeting with the legislators who hail from the National Assembly and Senate.

Led by Nominated MP Sabina Chege and EALA MP Kanini Kega the leaders committed to work with the government abandoning the revolution agenda by opposition leader Raila Odinga.

"We don't want to feel left out in your government so we kindly request you to include us in your development plans," Chege said.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan asserted that they will join hands to bolster the agenda of President Ruto's administration.

"We want to be part of this government having been together before the last elections," Keynan stated.

Other leaders who attended the meeting include MPs David Kiaraho (Ol Kalou), Irene Njoki (Bahati), Zachary Kwenya (Kinangop) and Shadrack Mwiti (South Imenti).

Mark Mwenje (Embakasi West), Amos Mwago (Starehe), Dan Karitho (Igembe Central), Stanley Muthama (Lamu West) and Joseph Githuku (Lamu)

Jubilee is part of the larger Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance that ran against Ruto's Kenya Kwanza Alliance in the August 2022 polls.

It comes barely 24 hours after nine political leaders from ODM ditched their party leader Raila Odinga for his rival President William Ruto.

The leaders who held a meeting with President William Ruto at State House Nairobi, have abandoned Odinga for what they termed as his 'endless politics'.

"It was a very cordial meeting and the MPs were categorical that they want development and not politics," an official privy of the meeting deliberations told Capital FM news.

The political hemorrhage within the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition has continued to deal a blow Odinga's political movement.

Even though they haven't officially joined the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, the leaders will moving forward snub Odinga's country wide movement and focus on the government agenda.

This being a political stab to Odinga's as President Ruto has managed to successfully snatch the leaders from his traditional political backyard in Nyanza.

Among the leaders who have attended the meeting include Tom Ojienda (Kisumu),Shakeel Shabir (Kisumu Town East) and Caroli Omondi (Suba South).

Others included Elisha Odhiambo (Gem),Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Phelix Odiwour AKA Jalango (Langata) and Mark Nyamita (Uriri).

This comes in the wake of the Kibra political rally over the weekend where some key allies within Odinga's camp were conspicuously missing.

The scenario raising eyebrows of whether the coalition will remain intact amidst attempt President Ruto's attempts to woo leaders across the country in his quest for unity.

Leaders who have failed to attend the three rallies held by Odinga so far include Azimio Secretary-General Junet Mohammed, ODM Chairman John Mbadi, Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe and former Mombasa governor Hassan Joho.