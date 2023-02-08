Somalia: A Member of Jubaland Parliament Shot Dead in Mogadishu

Gunmen have last night shot and killed MP Isak Mohamed Hassan, known as Sandheere as he left a mosque in Mogadishu after the evening prayer.

Sandheere was one of the members of the Jubaland Regional Parliament, and he previously served as the Deputy Minister of Security in Ahmed Madobe's Kismayo-based administration.

The killers immediately escaped from the crime scene before the arrival of the police, according to the eyewitnesses, who spoke to Radio Shabelle by phone.

In a statement, Ahmed Madobe, has expressed his condolences over the death of the legislator, whom he said was killed by Al-Shabaab militants in the capital city.

"The President of the Government of Jubaland, Mr. Ahmed Mohamed Islam, has sent his condolences to the relatives, members of the Parliament of Jubaland and the people of Jubaland in general for the tragic death of the MP Isak Mohamed Hassan who was gunned down in Mogadishu by Al-Shabaab while coming out of a mosque" said the President.

In conclusion, the President of Jubaland prayed to ALLAH to bless the deceased in paradise, his family and the people in general, and to give him patience and faith.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the assassination of the regional lawmaker which comes amid war against Al-Shabaab in major parts of Somalia.