Africa's First Regulation Centre for Excellence in the Offing

THE government through Arusha Regional Commissioner John Mongela has agreed to offer a ten-acre plot of land for the construction of the first ever University status institution in Africa-Energy Regulation Centre of Excellence (ERCE) in Arusha.

This was revealed on Tuesday following the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) Board Chairman, Prof Mark Mwandosya visit to the Arusha Regional Commissioner, among other things, to get assurance from the RC on the acquisition of the land for the construction of the centre.

Currently all energy regulation related studies are offered by regulation excellence centres in Europe and United States of which Africa has been spending large sum of budgets for training its regulatory experts abroad.

The ERCE is an arm of the East African Energy Regulators Association (EREA) whose headquarters are based in Arusha with member countries of Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, Burundi, DRC and Tanzania.

During the meeting with the RC, Prof Mwandosya said Tanzania was given the honour of hosting the ERCE and therefore seeking land for the institution was a matter of paramount.

"Before we start construction of the Centre, EREA Secretariat has been tasked to commence ERCE short courses in regulation at their current offices, and once the Government gives us land that will be an important news for the coming EREA General Assembly in July 2023; and fortunately, will be held here in Arusha", said Prof Mwandosya.

In response, RC Mongela thanked Prof Mwandosya for the courtesy call adding that his office had the mandate to foster regional integration by among other things; providing land for the establishment of regional organisations for the benefit of the East African.

"We are looking to provide such land in Kisongo Area near the Arusha Airport and God willing by end of this month, I will inform you Chair about the status on this matter", Said RC Mongela.

Prior to the meeting with the RC, Prof Mwandosya who is a seasoned regulator and founder of many regulatory institutions in Tanzania, had a separate meeting with the EREA Executive Secretary, Dr. Geoffrey Mabea, who said ERCE will be an institution of its kind in Africa and will be a major milestone for the Government of Tanzania.

Dr Mabea said ERCE will also collaborate with other universities within the East African Community and share information which will bring in useful and crucial information on regulation matters.

Currently, EREA has six Country Liaison Officers from Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania and a busy working on ERCE curriculum, proposing courses, identifying training gaps, updating the calendar of regional experts and looking for funding opportunities.