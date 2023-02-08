Tanzania: MOU Signed to Enhance Sustainable Forest Management

Dodoma — UAE-based Blue Carbon entity and the Tanzanian Forest Services (TFS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for promoting sustainable forest management practices and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The MoU was signed by the Blue Carbon Chief Executive Officer Josiane Sadaka and TFS Director General, Prof Dos Santos on Tuesday in the presence of Chairman of Blue Carbon, Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, member of the Dubai Royal Family, Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Ambassador Pindi Chana and Union Affairs and Environment Minister, Dr Selemani Jafo.

The partnership will focus on supporting government's efforts to conserve, manage and register its forest resources of eight million hectares in first phase including 56,000 hectares of mangroves and sell these credits under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

This will strengthen the partnership between the two countries in developing new carbon offset projects to support decarbonisation targets.

Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, the Founder and the Chairman of Blue Carbon said: "We are honored to sign this MoU with the Government of Tanzania. This collaboration represents an important step towards promoting sustainable forest management practices and fighting the climate change."

The government recognises the importance of preserving its forest resources and reducing greenhouse gas emissions and this collaboration with Blue Carbon will help to achieve these goals.

The partnership will also provide opportunities for local communities to participate in carbon offset projects, thereby promoting sustainable economic growth and improving livelihoods.

The signing of the MoU was a clear demonstration of Blue Carbon's commitment to promoting nature-based solutions to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change as well as demonstrating the company's efforts of transition to low carbon development.

Blue Carbon is a Dubai-based company under the vision of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, a member of the Dubai Royal Family.

The company was formed to create environmental assets, nature-based solutions and register carbon removal projects under the Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Blue Carbon serves as an enabler of blue and green economy operational frameworks, which deploys nature-based solutions in the context of de-carbonisation using the latest technology and green economy principles.

The forests in Tanzania mainland are high in biodiversity. The country contains over 10,000 plant species, hundreds of which are nationally endemic.

In his speech, Minister Jafo said the signing of the MoU was a very unique historical moment on the environment conservation agenda.

"This is the opening of a new era and it is the opening of a new chapter for the blue and green economy which integrates the three pillars of economic growth, social welfare and environmental sustainability. It is the economy that pursues low carbon, resource efficient and socially inclusive pathways " said the minister

"As we are heading towards the 28th Conference of Parties of United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is expected to be held in Dubai, November, this year, today's event serves as environmentally vocalist that sends the best signal to the World towards COP28"

For her part, Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Ambassador Chana said Tanzania is the best and right place for carbon projects because there are more than 48.1 million hectares

She said the annual deforestation rate for Tanzania is estimated to be 469,000 hectares per year, but Tanzania is actively engaged in Reducing Emissions of greenhouse gases from Deforestation and forest Degradation (REDD+).

"The ministry will keep on advocating for and collaborating with all stakeholders to enhance conservation efforts aimed to mitigate the effect of climate change. We will deliver the stated commitment in our Nationally Determined Contributions -NDC " assured the minister.