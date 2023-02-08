Tanzania: Samia Allocates 3272-Acre Land to Kondoa Residents

PRESIDENT Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan has given residents of at Kiingale Ward in Kondoa District a part of land belonging to King'ang'a Prison to end a three-decade long land dispute between the residents and the prison.

The Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Rosemary Senyamule said President Samia gave the residents 3,272.4 acres of land out of over 7,495 acres from King'ang'a Prison land bank.

The Dodoma RC announced the decision of the Head of State at a meeting with government leaders and residents of the ward on Monday.

She said President Samia made the decision after the Minister for Home Affairs, Hamad Masauni, visited to Kiingale Ward and informed the President about the dispute.

"President Dr Samia said out of the disputed area of 7,495.74 acres, 3,272.4 acres should be left for the people for agriculture, livestock and other economic activities, while the remaining land will be used by the prison," Ms Senyamule said.

The President also ordered that within a period of one month, surveyors from the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlement should visit the area to measure and demarcate the area by putting signs that will be visible to everyone.

The RC further urged the village government and Prison leaders to continue taking care of the borders.

Moreover, she called on the citizens to corporate with the Prison for development activities because the land dispute is over, adding that the infrastructures that will be built in the area will enable them to prosper economically.

On his part, Kondoa Member of Parliament, Mr Ally Makoa, said the residents were thankful because their request to President Dr Samia regarding the demarcation of land has been accepted.

He congratulated President Samia for sending experts to implement infrastructure projects that will facilitate economic activities in the area.