Zimbabwe: Ivy Kombo, Husband Admitted As Lawyers

Gospel musician Ivy Kombo and her husband Pastor Admire Kasi can now practice law in Zimbabwe following their admission as lawyers at the High Court in Harare yesterday.

The couple was among 12 lawyers who were sworn in before Justice Never Katiyo and undertook to observe the laws of the country in the execution of their duties.

After completing a law degree and undergoing the minimum of supervised legal work, all lawyers are supposed to be sworn in as officers of the High Court, which allows them to practice law without supervision. They take the dual oath of loyalty to Zimbabwe and oath of office.

Justice Katiyo took time to remind the new lawyers to conduct themselves with integrity, provide proficient assistance to the courts, and uphold public confidence in the court system.

"In the scope of your duties, you are expected to deal with the court and other members of the legal profession with courtesy and integrity," said Justice Katiyo.

"A lawyer must not indulge in conduct which is disreputable and diminishes public confidence in the administration of justice. Always avoid any compromise of your integrity and professional impartiality."

Kombo-Kasi obtained LLB Law and LLM International Commercial Law degrees at the University of Bedfordshire and the MSC Project Management at the University of Northampton in the United Kingdom. She was elated to have been admitted to practice law in Zimbabwe and could not hide her joy.

"I feel honoured. It is something that I have wanted to happen in my life," said the ever-smiling gospel singer.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I want to thank God, for he has allowed me to achieve this feat," she said, adding that she would never abandon music as singing was an inborn thing.

"You have to understand that music is a talent and when you study Law and everything... , it is more like self-investment. Nobody can take that away from you. Music is in me and I will not stop singing".

A charismatic preacher, Pastor Kasi, is also a top music producer and promoter.

He is happy to be registered as a lawyer after studying abroad.

"We came a long way to get to where we are today. It was not an easy road," he said.

"However, it is a great thing considering where we came from. We did the best we could to convert all our efforts and come to a level where we are today, to become lawyers.

"We are leaders of society and as such being able to humble ourselves again to enrol at a university and go for a proper four to five years until we get to where we are today, is something that we are proud of".

Kasi holds a Master's Degree in Law from the University of Buckingham (UK) and has authored some books including "Hello Jonah" and "From the Womb With God."

Pastor Kasi rose to prominence when he launched the first gospel festival in Zimbabwe, Nguva Yakwana Gospel Concert, years back.

His influence was generated when he became an international pastor for ZAOGA church. During that time he launched a lunchtime prayer movement that became popular, spreading around the Harare CBD in the 1990s. He then left ZAOGA to start his own church Upper Room Ministries International in 2003.