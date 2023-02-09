Malawi Govt Promises to Engage the U.S. Embassy in Lilongwe Over Chizuma Harassment

Malawi Government says out of respect for international laws, it will engage the US Embassy and its Ambassador David Young through diplomatic channels to address concerns they have raised on how government is handling the issue of interdicted Anti - Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Martha Chizuma.

In his statement to the media on Wednesday, US Ambassador Young said he is frustrated with the way the authorities are handling the Chizuma saga, which is derailing corruption fight in the process.

Young stated that he was personally disappointed at how some top Malawi government officials are fight those who are fighting corruption in Malawi saying; "Corruption is fighting back."

Responding to the accusations, Government Spokesperson Moses Kunkuyu says the engagement will be done in the spirit of mutual respect, without compromising the duty of government to protect the sovereignty of Malawi.

"The Malawi Government, out of respect for international laws, including the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, will engage the US Embassy and Ambassador through diplomatic channels to address the concerns raised," reads part of the statement dated 8th February, 2023.

"This will be done in the spirit of mutual respect, without compromising the duty of government to protect the sovereignty of Malawi and the independence of domestic public institutions and their officials from foreign interference, as well as in the quest for continued cooperation in the development of Malawi and its people."

The statement added that government will not relent in the corruption fight by continuing the implementation of its strategy of strengthening governance institutions that each have a critical role in the fight, including law enforcement agencies, public prosecutors, and the courts.

"In that context, government maintains its resolve to continue its unwavering support of the Anti-Corruption Bureau as an institution by making it more functionally independent and more resourced than it has ever been, with the expectation that this will result in the successful and speedy completion of all the cases the bureau is handling," reads the statement.