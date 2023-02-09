Kenya: Will Ruto Finally Cripple ODM's 17-Year Reign to Weaken Raila?

Nairobi — Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has proven its mettle by surviving 17 years of insurmountable challenges and remains a political powerhouse in Kenya.

Founded in 2005 by opposition leader Raila Odinga, ODM has continued to hold significant influence in Kenya's political arena, particularly in its efforts to push for political and economic reforms.

Over the years, the opposition outfit has maintained its status as one of the largest and most powerful political organizations in the country, with its leader Odinga still playing a significant role in Kenyan politics.

The party is presently a member of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance that also has Jubilee, Wiper, NARC-Kenya, and KANU parties among others.

Recently, ODM's downfall, however, appears imminent following President Ruto's actions of wooing some leaders aligned with Odinga to join forces with him.

President Ruto and Odinga faced off in the August 2022 presidential elections, in which Odinga made his fifth bid for the presidency but ultimately lost narrowly to President Ruto.

President Ruto hosted nine Members of Parliament allied with Odinga on Tuesday at State House, Nairobi in a move viewed as daring and aimed at weakening the ODM Party and diminishing Odinga's influence.

"Leaders must join hands, foster coexistence and work together in confronting the challenges facing our country," President Ruto said after the meeting.

He added: "They must endeavor to lead by example and serve the interest of the people. This is a sure route to a more united and developed Kenya,".

The leaders who visited President Ruto include Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda who led his colleagues comprised of MPS Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Caroli Omondi (Suba-South), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem) Shakeel Shabir (Kisumu East), Paul Abuor (Rongo), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Walter Owino (Awendo) and Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang'o (Langata).

-ODM Reacts-

The meeting subsequently incited fury among ODM's leaders and senior members, who reprimanded their colleagues for deviating from the party's stance.

Philip Etale, the ODM Director of Communication, described the actions of the rebellious MPs as being self-serving and not aligning with the desires of the public.

"We know that in the quest for legitimate leadership, there are those who will fall by the wayside, but the MOVEMENT remains unstoppable," Etale stated.

Senior-ranking party members Governors James Orengo (Siaya) and Anyang' Nyong'o (Kisumu) scolded their colleagues, insisting that the party did not sanction their visit.

"An amalgam of self-seeking MPs went to State House without the blessing of our progressive party, and this is not surprising," Nyong'o said.

The latest disquiet and division in the party portends its irreversible misfortunes, coming at a time when Odinga has intensified his nationwide rallies in protest of his claim that the 2022 election was stolen.

In the three rallies Odinga has held in Kamukunji, Jacaranda, and Kibra, a majority of his troops have been a no-show in what has amplified the simmering tension within the outfit that all is not well.

At the January 23, 2023 rally in Kamukunji, the former Prime Minister announced that he does not recognize Ruto as President.

"We cannot and will not recognize the Kenya Kwanza regime and consider the Kenya Kwanza government illegitimate. We don't recognize William Ruto as the President of Kenya," Odinga said.

According to some observers, President Ruto's latest move to entertain some opposition leaders is indicative of his wider strategy to weaken Odinga.

During his first two-day developmental visit to Nyanza in January 2023, President Ruto dangled goodies to the residents and urged them to support his government.

-Next Move-

On Thursday, Odinga will hold a Parliamentary Group Meeting of the Azimio coalition to stem the fallout, as he is keen on maintaining his grip on the party following the hemorrhage.

Details of the meeting remain scant, but one key agenda will be to discipline members from both Jubilee and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) who have defied the coalition's agenda.

The meeting aims to suggest a way forward following the open rebellion of a number of MPs and to prevent any moves that might hinder Odinga's political movement.

Ahead of the Parliament resumption, the PG meeting is also expected to devise strategies to thwart the Kenya Kwanza Alliance's business in the house.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The meeting is nothing out of the ordinary, before the resumption of the house business we have a Parliamentary group meeting. The agenda of the meeting will be communicated in time," a source told Capital News.

Already, close to 32 Jubilee MPs have joined forces with President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza Alliance, breaking ranks with the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua held a meeting with the legislators, who hail from the National Assembly and Senate.

Led by Nominated MP Sabina Chege and EALA MP Kanini Kega, the leaders committed to working with the government and abandoned opposition leader Raila Odinga's revolution agenda.

President Ruto insists on having a strong opposition to keep his government in check.

He has submitted proposals to Parliament for a constitutional amendment to establish the Office of the Official Opposition Leader.

Is President Ruto however, contradicting himself and will he eventually cripple Kenya's longest opposition party ODM? Time will only reveal the answer.