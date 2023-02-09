Angola Strengthens Parliamentary Cooperation Mechanism With Spain

Luanda — National Assembly Speaker Carolina Cerqueira Wednesday pledged to establish more regular inter-parliamentary cooperation mechanisms and agreements of common interest with the Spanish Parliament.

The Speaker made the pledge at the Plenary Meeting, as part of the visit to Angola of the King of Spain Felipe VI and Queen Consort Letícia Ortiz, the first of the kind by the monarchs of Spain to Angola.

Carolina Cerqueira said that during the first five-month of the 5th Legislature, she directed the performance of some concrete actions of coordination between the two institutions.

Among the actions she pointed to the context of the implementation of the future parliamentary academy of Angola, "whose Spanish experience has proved to be of great value for the strengthening of the Angolan parliament".

The Angolan parliament leader said this vote strengthens the understanding that

the partnerships must also reach the various areas of life of the two peoples, which must be assured in actions of political and diplomatic consultations and exchange between the public institutions, including at parliamentary level.

Historical visit

Carolina Cerqueira highlighted that the presence of the Kings of Spain in the Plenary of

the National Assembly assumes a historical importance in the development of relations of cooperation and friendship between the two States.

The speaker stressed the gains in terms of economic, scientific

and cultural cooperation.

Carolina Cerqueira said, this bilateral cooperation strategy provided the good exchange relations existing between the two peoples and their republican institutions in various domains, namely in the political, economic and cultural aspects and mutual help and sharing.

The leader of the Angolan parliament said that the mutual gains are clear evidence that "Angola has always been placed among your priorities in cooperation with the nations of the African continent, adding that the Spain is one of the most important economies in the European Union.

She recalled of the development that the countries need to retrieve in order to counteracting the global effects that Covid-19 has imposed on economies in general, but with a greater negative impact on developing economies, such as ours".

The Speaker also said that Angola sees Spain as an ally for its development, "always available to make a valuable contribution to growth in the areas of education, health, food security, telecommunications, energy, politics and culture, as well as in other areas in that we can and must continue to collaborate.

Solidarity with the Turkish people

Carolina Cerqueira took the opportunity to express the Angolan Parliament's solidarity

with the peoples of Turkey and Syria, victim of the earthquake of great magnitude in regions of these countries.

Leadership in the Great Lakes Region

The Speaker of the National Assembly also highlighted the strong political-diplomatic involvement of Angola in the Great Lakes Region during her two mandates at the helm of this organisation.

According to Carolina Cerqueira, Angola is now heading on the solid path of democracies, "based on this house of laws", recalling that Parliament is one of the three sovereign powers and the guardian of democracy and good governance".