Angola and Poland Re-Launch Bilateral Cooperation

Luanda — Angola and Poland signed Wednesday in Luanda a legal agreement for the suppression of visas in diplomatic passports.

The legal instrument aims to reinforce the development of political and diplomatic relations, in addition to facilitating the movement and exchange of delegations.

The signing of the legal instrument was made after an audience between the Secretaries of State for Foreign Affairs, Esmeralda Mendonça and Pawel Jablonski for economic and development cooperation for Africa and the Middle East of Poland.

During the meeting, they reviewed the degree of implementation of existing agreements in several areas such as training staff in fisheries and higher and multilateral issues.

Issues related to terrorism in Cabo Delgado (Mozambique) and the Great Lakes Region, mainly Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as the Central African Republic were also addressed during the meeting.

On the occasion, Esmeralda Mendonça also spoke of the Angola/Poland business forum, which will serve as an exchange of experience between businesspeople from both countries.

The Secretary of State reaffirmed Angola's commitment to the diversification of the economy, in order to leverage its development.

In turn, Poland's undersecretary of State for Economic and Development Cooperation for Africa and the Middle East, Pawel Jablonski, praised the Angolan Government for its internal stability and the way in which the last Elections were conducted.

The Polish official also praised the role of the Angolan state in pacifying conflicts in the region.

The diplomat also said that holding the Forum helped Poland to identify some business areas to invest in and that was possible thanks to the good diplomatic relations existing between the two countries.

Political, diplomatic and cooperation ties between Angola and Poland date back since 1976, with the signing of the General Agreement on Economic, Technical-Scientific and Cultural Cooperation, having been reinforced with the Declaration on Strengthening Friendship and Cooperation, of 24 of April 1997.