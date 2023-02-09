Angola's Mining Potential Attracts Multinationals

Cape Town — Angola's minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas Diamantino de Azevedo announced Wednesday in Cape Town that Angola has managed to attract three new major global companies that will invest in the country's mining sector .

The minister announced this after meeting with new businessmen at the "International Conference on Mining in Africa Mining Indaba", underway from February 6th to 9th, in Cape Town, South Africa.

"I am absolutely certain that the aforementioned companies, whose names I will not reveal yet, will invest in Angola", underlined the minister.

Diamantino de Azevedo added that the heads of these three large unmentioned companies, and other medium and small companies, would go to Angola within days to observe the other procedures and start work shortly.

Speaking of Angola's participation, represented by 12 companies, the official said that, during his stay at the International Conference on Mining in Africa, he managed to "unblock some issues" with companies that still had reservations about investing in the country.

At this Wednesday's meeting with potential investors, Diamantino Azevedo reiterated information about the legislative organisation of the mining sector in the country, the improvement of the business environment, governance model, increase in geological knowledge, increase of technical facilities of laboratories and technical schools professionals.

The minister held a similar meeting on Tuesday, on the day dedicated to Angola, with various businessmen, investors, specialists and other players in the mining market.

At the event, Angola set up two stands at the Cape Town International Conference Centre, which hosts the 30th edition of "Mining Indaba". The forum brings together several "players" linked to mining around the world every year.

The International Conference on Mining in Africa, known as Mining Indaba, which is now in its 30th edition, is the largest African investment event in the mining sector.

This year, the event is taking place under the motto "Unlocking the future of Mining in Africa" and ends this Thursday (09).