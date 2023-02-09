Kenya Imports Wheat From Russia Amid High Prices

Nairobi — Kenya has received a bulk import of wheat at the Port of Mombasa, coming at a time when the country is grappling with wheat shortages.

The consignment, which arrived in the country on February 7th 2023, originated from the Port of Novorossiysk in southern Russia.

Another consignment from Russia is also expected in the country on February 12th 2023.

Wheat import into the country will help cool down prices of wheat flour that now retails at about Sh200 per 2-kilogram packet.

The country has been grappling with a shortage of wheat following the onset of Ukraine-Russia war, cutting off the supply chain.

Combined, the two states produce significant volumes of wheat that are dependent globally.

Local production has been hampered by drought, high cost of inputs as well as quelea bird infestations, the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) attributed.

Last year, millers shipped at least 1.5 million 90-kilo bags of wheat to fill up dwindling stocks.

"Local wheat production for the current season was lower at 1.2 million 90 kg bags compared to 1.8 million last season," AFA said last year.