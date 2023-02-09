Kenya Imports Wheat From Russia Amid High Prices

9 February 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Kenya has received a bulk import of wheat at the Port of Mombasa, coming at a time when the country is grappling with wheat shortages.

The consignment, which arrived in the country on February 7th 2023, originated from the Port of Novorossiysk in southern Russia.

Another consignment from Russia is also expected in the country on February 12th 2023.

Wheat import into the country will help cool down prices of wheat flour that now retails at about Sh200 per 2-kilogram packet.

The country has been grappling with a shortage of wheat following the onset of Ukraine-Russia war, cutting off the supply chain.

Combined, the two states produce significant volumes of wheat that are dependent globally.

Local production has been hampered by drought, high cost of inputs as well as quelea bird infestations, the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) attributed.

Last year, millers shipped at least 1.5 million 90-kilo bags of wheat to fill up dwindling stocks.

"Local wheat production for the current season was lower at 1.2 million 90 kg bags compared to 1.8 million last season," AFA said last year.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.