Kenya: Lick Some Glucose, the Journey Still Long - Cherargei to Matiangi

Nairobi — Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has told former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi to 'lick some glucose' as the journey is still long, implying, he will need the energy.

In a statement, Cherargei who was reacting to events of Wednesday night where elite police officers raided Matiangi's Karen home said the former CS ordered for his arrest at night in April 2022.

"Matiangi ordered my arrest at night on 21/4/22 and was detained at Capitol hill police station at 6pm and later Gigiri police station upto following Monday despite court orders to the contrary. what's so special about him? Bado safari ni mbali alambe glucose (loosely translated, the journey is still long, let him lick glucose)," Cherargei tweeted.

The Senator who is a major critic of the former regime further stated that Matiangi ignored all court orders and made him spend a whole weekend in police custody.

Without delving into details, Cherargei also had a message for opposition leader Raila Odinga who was the first political leader to protest Matiangi's impending arrest telling him that money laundering, abuse of office and corruption is punishable by law.

There is still no known reason as to why the security officers raided Matiangi's home, but sources said it could be linked to the Ruaraka land saga.

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has however confirmed that no police officers were sent to raid Matiangi's home Wednesday night as claimed by his lawyers.

Koome's statement comes hours after reports that security personnel had surrounded Matiangi's home with an intention of arresting him.

During the alleged raid Matiangi's lawyers, led by Danstan Omari who camped at the home in Karen said Wednesday night that their client's life is at risk and accused police of harassment.

"We don't know the intention of wanting to invade Matiangi's home at this time of the night. We don't know where they want to, we don't know what offense he has committed arrest him and where they want to take him to," Omari said.

However, Omari stated that their client is ready to be summoned, to appear before any police station and record a statement provided there are have charges against him.

He claimed that he was accompanied by dozens of lawyers at Matiangi's home just to protect the client legally.

"We will remain steadfast to defend our client. We are ready to be arrested all of us so long as Matiangi is safe," he said.

The police officers are said to have left after the lawyers arrived and no documents were served to them.