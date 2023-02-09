Africa: Educational Achievement Is Hampered By Lack of Investment in Health and Nutrition

press release

While investing in school health and nutrition has a significant positive effect on children's academic achievement, 1 in 3 schools in the world still lack access to drinking water and basic sanitation facilities, according to a new report to be launched on 8 February by UNESCO, UNICEF and the WFP.

The report, 'Ready to learn and thrive: School health and nutrition around the world' shows that the provision of school health and nutrition incentivize children to come to school, and to stay there. School meals alone increase enrolment and attendance rates by 9% and 8%, respectively.

De-worming and micronutrient supplementation can result in pupils attending school for 2.5 additional years in places where anaemia and worm infections are prevalent. The report also addresses other issues such as the promotion of eye care, mental health and well-being of children and the prevention of school violence.

The report underlines that all these measures represent a significant return on investment for countries, in addition to improving the daily lives and study conditions of children. For example, school feeding programmes deliver US$9 in returns for every US$1 invested, and school programmes that address mental health can potentially provide a return on investment of US$21.5 for every US$1 invested.

Insufficient and unequal investment

If 9 out of 10 countries around the world invest in school health and nutrition programmes, these investments are unequal from one region to another and often insufficient compared to the needs. Stronger commitment from national governments and support from the international community are essential. Globally, only US$2 billion is invested each year in addressing the health needs of school-age children and adolescents, whereas some US$210 billion is spent on educating this age group in low and lower-middle-income countries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Health Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Currently, almost 1 in 3 schools (31%) do not have safe drinking water and basic sanitation facilities. This means that an estimated 584 million children have limited or no access to basic drinking water services at school; 2 in 5 of these children live in sub-Saharan Africa. And while almost all countries in the world provide school meals, an estimated 73 million of the most vulnerable children still do not benefit from these school feeding programs on the ground.

Affordable concrete solutions to meet local needs

UNESCO, UNICEF and WFP appeal to international community, countries and partners to step up actions to protect and promote the physical and mental health, nutrition, well-being and development of all learners. All stakeholders are urged to focus on key interventions appropriate to local contexts and needs, including: the provision of school meals; vaccinations; de-worming; psychosocial support; skill-based health education that enables learners to lead healthy lives; and safe and inclusive learning environments that promote health and well-being.