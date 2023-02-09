Malawi: UK Weighs in On Chizuma Interdiction Saga

United Kingdom has become the second powerful country in the world to condemn Malawi government over issues surrounding ACB director Martha Chizuma's interdiction.

The UK government says its partnership with the Government of Malawi is based on mutual respect, and a shared commitment to democracy, the protection of human rights, and the use of public funds in the interest of the people.

Posting on her Twitter feed, acting British High Commissioner to Malawi, Sophia Willitts-King, said in this context, the UK is deeply concerned by recent events affecting the fight against corruption.

"Corruption takes Malawi resources away from the people of this country, destroys business, damages public service, traps the poorest in poverty, and undermines future economic growth. We share concerns raised by the Malawi Law Society (MLS) and other civic groups in relation to the pursuit of criminal charges against the Director General of the ACB and her recent suspension," she says.

Her response came hours after the US embassy in Malawi's statement on government's decision to challenge the MLS court order that stops the suspension of Martha Chizuma.