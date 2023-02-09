Namibia: FNB Revives Women's Football

The Women's Super League returns to action next week thanks to FNB Namibia's N$7,5 million sponsorship.

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) normalisation committee signed a three-year agreement with the banking institution to provide N$2,5 annually and ensure women's football is played continuously.

The FNB Women Super League 2022/23 season is scheduled to kick off on 18 February with 14 teams.

Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service Agnes Tjongarero has lauded the local banking institution for coming to the aid of women's football, which has perennially endured challenges in securing a substantive sponsor.

Tjongarero says the sponsorship will revitalise the women's game, which in turn is good news for the players, technical personnel, fans and national teams.

"The strength of the Brave Gladiators will be measured by the strength of the Women's Super League. It's the league that must export Namibian women football players to more advanced clubs in the big leagues of the world."

She warns that FNB's support must be reciprocated through excellence on and off the pitch.

"I get disconcerted when the section I represent and am responsible for does not comply to the minimum standard of quality and service delivery in football," Tjongarero says.

The sponsorship comes at a time when funds are increasingly hard to come by, with the NFA and sport ministry facing severe financial shortages.

"However, that must not be flagged as an excuse to further deprive the youth of Namibia from quality sport training and grassroots development," the minister says.

At the end of the season, set for 30 June, the two bottom teams will be demoted as the 2023/24 campaign will only have 12 competing teams.