Namibia: Pupkewitz Gives Nru New Wheels

The Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) yesterday received a vote of confidence from partner Pupkewitz Nissan which handed over four vehicles to be used for administration purposes for a period of 12 months.

The car dealership said the NRU was well run and therefore it made sense to partner with the national rugby mother body, which will make use of two Nissan Navaras, a Nissan NP200, and a Nissan Magnite.

"It's a big privilege for us as a brand to be associated with Namibian rugby and be part of a success story," said Nico Pieters, the Pupkewitz Motors franchise director.

"Thank you for allowing us to form part of your journey this year of going to the world cup. In our world, it's important for us, as it makes commercial sense," Pieters said.

"We select our partners carefully. It wasn't a difficult decision to partner with Namibian rugby, because it is such a well-run sport, such a big sport in Namibia.

"We believe there's a lot of opportunity for us as a business to benefit from the association with you," he said.

One of the Navara pickups is assigned to Namibia senior national team head coach Allister Coetzee, who is set for a tour over the next few days.

"Such initiatives are really good for the sport as it lessens the burden on the NRU, which cannot fulfil its mandate of developing the sport alone. With support like this, the sport can only grow and get better," Coetzee said.

NRU chief executive officer John Heynes applauded Pupkewitz Nissan's continued endorsement of the federation, saying they would put the vehicles to good use.

"The relationship has been easy. Pupkewitz Nissan has been more than accommodating, and it is wonderful to have them as part of the NRU family," said Heynes.

"Not only has this generous assistance helped us as a union to travel and complete our tasks easier, it has given us the opportunity to reach farther areas which were in the past a logistical challenge. We can now do this in luxury."

The vehicles will smoothen preparations for the upcoming 2023 Rugby World Cup in France and the South African Currie Cup, while strengthening support for the development programme.

"Our association with Namibian rugby is an exciting one that will see Pupkewitz Nissan partner with the national team and connect with rugby on the community level through the GetintoRugby programme aimed at growing the game of rugby within the country.

"The future of Namibian rugby is bright - both domestically and internationally," said Pupkewitz Nissan dealer principal Janse Janse van Rensburg.