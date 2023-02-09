Kenya: I Had Him for 40yrs, I Will Never Complain, I Have Accepted, Magoha's Widow Barbara Says

9 February 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The late former Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha's widow Barbara has given a glowing tribute to her husband of 40 years, saying she will never complain because God gave them many years together.

Speaking during the memorial mass held at Consolata Shrine in Westlands on Thursday, Barbara said that they were a team and always looked out for each other.

Barbara, who is a Nigerian, said they were happily married and were blessed with a son, Michael, who is a medical practitioner.

"I will never complain. I had him for 40 years. I will be very ungrateful if I did that, I thank God and I have accepted," she said.

Barbara noted that even though there is no perfect marriage, they always worked to make it better.

"He was not perfect and neither was I, and neither did we have a perfect relationship but we worked through it," she said.

She also recalled the last moments he had with Magoha, Barbara said she was ironing her clothes to go to work when she heard a distressed husband calling out.

She then went to see what was the problem, and found that he had collapsed and his tongue was coming out.

She asked for help from their workers and they managed to revive.

"When he woke up he said he wanted to see his son and that's when I knew something was wrong," Barbara narrated.

Barbara said that two weeks before his death, her husband had directed her to call friend Professor Walter Mwanda if anything happens to him.

According to Barbara, when Prof Mwanda arrived, Magoha asked him to check his blood pressure and this when he suffered a second heart attack.

They then rushed him to Nairobi Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Magoha will be buried on Saturday at his rural home in Siaya county.

