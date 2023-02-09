South Africa: Patriotic Alliance's Stunning Victory Breaks ANC and DA's 15-Year Ward-Seat Dominance in Cape Town

analysis

Having put together a solid set of results, Gayton McKenzie's Patriotic Alliance now controls the narrative of being the most credible alternative to the DA in the Western Cape in 2024.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) took advantage of a bad administrative error by the DA to win a traditional ward off the latter in Cape Town by beating the more established parties like GOOD and Al Jama-ah.

The DA was forced to watch from the sidelines since it did not appear on the ballot, as the PA broke the DA and ANC's 15-year duopoly of ward-seat control in Cape Town.

In another by-election, the ANC had an easy win in Dikgatlong in the Northern Cape.

Ward 56 (Kensington Maitland) in Cape Town: PA 41% (1% PR) GOOD+Inglis 24% (25%) ACDP 13% (2%) ARA 11% (1%) Al Jama-ah 5%(7%) EFF 5% (1%) PAC 1% (<1%).

The setting: Ward 56 is east of the city centre. It is sandwiched between the N1 Highway, Voortrekker Road and Jakes Gerwel Drive. Most voters are in Kensington and Windermere. The ward also contains Maitland and Factreton. Its well-known landmarks are the Acacia Park parliamentary village and the SAS Wingfield naval base.

The 2021 local government...