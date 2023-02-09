Kenya: Security Alert for U.S. Citizens

The city centre of Nairobi, Kenya from the Kenyatta International Conference Centre in 2015.

document

Location : High traffic areas frequented by foreigners and tourists in Nairobi and elsewhere in Kenya

Event: Locations frequented by U.S. citizens and other foreigners and tourists in Nairobi and elsewhere in Kenya continue to be attractive targets to terrorists planning to conduct potentially imminent attacks. Terrorist groups could attack with little or no warning, targeting hotels, embassies, restaurants, malls and markets, schools, police stations, places of worship, and other places frequented by foreigners and tourists. The government of Kenya has increased counterterrorism patrols.

Actions to Take:

· Exercise vigilance at locations frequented by tourists/foreigners.

· Review your personal security plans.

· Be aware of your surroundings.

· Monitor local media for updates.

Assistance

U.S. Embassy Nairobi, Kenya

United Nations Avenue, Gigiri

+254 (0) 20 363 6451

U.S. Citizen Services – U.S. Embassy in Kenya (usembassy.gov)

State Department – Consular Affairs

+1-888-407-4747 for calls from the United States or Canada

+1-202-501-4444 for calls from overseas (Kenya)

Kenya Country Information

Enroll in Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter: @USEmbassyKenya and @CDCKenya

If you wish to unsubscribe from these messages please use the following link:

https://step.state.gov/STEP/Pages/Common/Subscribe.aspx