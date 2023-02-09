Kenya: U.S. Embassy Says Terrorists May Target High Traffic Areas in Nairobi

Nairobi — The US Embassy in Nairobi has issued a terror alert asking American citizens to exercise vigilance in high traffic locations frequented by foreigners.

In the security advisory circulated on Thursday, the Embassy asked its citizens in Nairobi and other locations within Kenya to review their personal security plans.

The Embassy stated that Nairobi continues to be a prime target for terrorists who may be planning imminent attacks in the country.

"Terrorist groups could attack with little or no warning, targeting hotels, embassies, restaurants, malls and markets, schools, police stations, places of worship, and other places frequented by foreigners and tourists," the alert read in part.

The Embassy advised citizens and foreigners to be mindful of their surroundings and keep an eye on local media for updates.

The US Embassy also noted that the government of Kenya has heightened its counterterrorism patrols in response to the increased threat of terrorism.