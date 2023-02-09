Kenya: Uhuru, Raila, Kalonzo Set for Sh816mn Payout Under Supplementary Budget

Nairobi — Treasury has proposed to allocate over Sh816 million to finance office operations and personal expenses for retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and ex-Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The lion's share, Sh678.57 million, will fund Kenyatta's pension and retirement benefits under supplementary budget for Financial Year 2022/23.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung'u has proposed to allocate Sh655.32 million for the office of the immediate former Head of State and Sh23.47 million for his pension.

The benefits include fuel, travel expenses, a fully furnished office, entertainment allowances, wages for his employees and personal expenses.

Kenyatta, who left office in September 2022, will also receive Sh140 million for the purchase of motor vehicles and other transportation equipment. His travel local budget has been pegged at Sh42.49 million.

Other expenses include foreign travel and other transport costs capped at Sh120 million, routine vehicle maintenance (Sh20 million), salaries for his aides (Sh53.27 million), and personal allowance (Sh22.24 million).

Sh55 million will go to hospitality supplies and services and Sh20 million to rentals of produced assets.

Raila, Kalonzo benefits

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will have Sh78.7 million to run his office.

Retired Vice-Presidents Moody Awori and Kalonzo Musyoka will have Sh43.1 million and Sh59.2 million respectively.

Under the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act No. 11 of 2003, a retired President is entitled to a lump sum payment on retirement, calculated as a year's salary for each term served as President.

They also receive a housing allowance of Sh300,000 per month for both urban and rural dwellings, a suitable office space of not more than 1,300 square feet with necessary furniture and equipment, two cars (replacement every three years), and a fuel allowance of Sh200,000 per month.

The benefits also include full medical and hospital coverage, local and overseas treatment, as well as an allowance for electricity, water, and telephone facilities.