Khartoum — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Khartoum yesterday evening in a two-day official visit to the country.

Lavrov was received, at the airport by the Acting Foreign Minister, Ali Al-Sadig.

Lavrov, during the visit, will hold talks with the Acting Foreign Minister dealing with the bilateral ties to develop the joint cooperation and strengthening relations the two

.countries

The Russian veteran diplomat will also, meet a number of government's senior officials.