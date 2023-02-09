Kenya: Rigathi Rallies Support Against Malnutrition to Tame Mortality Rates

Nairobi Kenya — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged development partners to support government efforts to address malnutrition in a bid to avert an increase in mortality rates among expectant mothers and children.

Gachagua who spoke on Thursday during celebrations for 45th Lions Day at the United Nation Office in Nairobi said malnutrition presented a major challenge.

He particularly called for collaboration on climate action to help create resilience and address food insecurity.

"While Kenya is taking immediate and a few long-term measures in response to drought and famine, we cannot manage the situation alone," the DP said.

"We need safe pregnancies and deliveries but malnutrition among expectant and lactating mothers and children threatens to erase gains made in suppressing mortalities in these vulnerable groups," he added.

15 billion tree target

Gachagua cautioned that hunger presents ripple effects which hamper poverty eradication efforts and government policy on education for children.

The DP emphasized that Kenya is in a crisis due to the effects of climate change.

Gachagua however noted the government had initiated measures to tame climate change citing the Jaza Miti tree planting campaign.

He noted the initiative under President William Ruto's administration seeking to plant 15 billion trees by 2032 will help address climate change.

"We are in a crisis. No doubt the world is bleeding from the impacts of climate change," he said. "Kenya is bleeding from the impact of climate change."

"To demonstrate the impact of climate change, Kenya has consecutively missed five rain seasons. We are deep into one of the longest droughts in four decades," Gachagua appealed.

The DP said more than 5.3 million Kenyans are facing starvation in 31 counties across the country, while livelihoods worth USD1.5 billion have been lost within a year.

"Wildlife: one of our leading foreign exchange earners, has also not been spared. The drought is threatening to drive the world's heritage- the wildlife to oblivion," he added.

Sustainable Development Goals

The 45th Lions Day anchored on hunger, nutrition, and wellness called on people around the globe to find innovative solutions for growing nutrition challenges.

Gachagua noted there is a direct link between food security and achievement of all the Sustainable Development Goals even as government works to leave no one behind.

"As we celebrate the 45th Lions Day, the World and humans are interconnected; if we have to save humanity from the threat of extinction, my burden must be your burden. We must stand united or we perish."

The DP acknowledged the efforts of the United Nations and other international actors who have offered Kenya assistance amid the drought crisis.

"While we appreciate the UN Family and other national and international non-State actors for their support of more than Sh47.8 billion towards emergency response in the past few months, the situation is dire," Gachagua said.