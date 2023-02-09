Tanzania: Finance, Budget Issues Delay Uhc Bill

The Universal Health Coverage Bill (UHC) 2022 has been stalled once again in Dodoma as the Speaker of Parliament Dr Tulia Ackson says the dossier will be tabled after a committee and the Government agree on financial part.

The bill was scheduled for presentation on Thursday and Friday.

"Discussions at the committee level are still underway purposely to improve budget or financial issues," Dr Tulia said.

This is the second time that the bill has been stalled since it was read the first time in parliament in the 8th parliamentary session.