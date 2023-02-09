Uganda: Police Warns Against Demonstrations Outside Closed UN Human Rights Offices

Police in Kampala have vowed to disperse any attempt at demonstrations outside the shuttered UN offices for human rights.

This information was provided in a statement by Patrick Onyango, the spokesman for the Kampala Metropolitan Police, who claimed to have received information indicating that some people were preparing to demonstrate without authorization.

"We have received intelligence reports that there are political activtists who are planning to demonstrate today Thursday, February 9, starting as early as 7am in Kampala," he said.

Adding that the, "Demonstrators are planning to attack human rights offices and other government installations."

Onyango pointed out that the Inspector General's office has not been notified about this development, therefore the plans will not be allowed to take place.

He advised the organisers to seek clearance from the police commander before they are allowed to proceed before warning that any illegal demonstrator shall be arrested and charged to court.

"We also appeal to members of the public not be lured into participating in illegal activties," he added.

This development comes after the government declined to extend the contract of the national UN office for human rights.

In a February, 3, 2023 correspondence, government revealed that it will not be renewing the host country agreement signed with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Uganda when it expires.

"In that regard, given the strong government commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights, the prevailing peace throughout the country coupled with strong national human right institutions and a vibrant civil society with the capacity to monitor the promotion and protection of human rights throughout the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to convey government's decision not to renew the mandate of the OHCHR country office in Uganda beyond the current term," the correspondence reads in part.

According to government, Uganda has enough and strong institutions as well as civil society to monitor the human rights situation in the country.

"The government will continue its cooperation with the OHCHR headquarters either directly or through its Permanent Mission in Geneva."