South Africa: 'We Cannot Live in Such Fear of Crime' - Ramaphosa Pledges Corruption Crackdown, More Cops, Tighter Witness Protection

Measures include involving the private sector to ensure the proper functioning of the 10111 call centres.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says violent crime is taking its toll on every South African. To crack down on it, he has announced wide-ranging plans from pumping money into the police and safeguarding whistle-blowers, to holding the corrupt to account and bolstering an emergency helpline.

"Communities across our country live in fear for the safety of their families. This situation cannot continue."

Delivering his 2023 State of the Nation Address in Cape Town on Thursday evening, President Ramaphosa announced several plans to try and bolster the South African Police Service (SAPS) as well as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

"With more police on the street, with functioning community policing forums and an effective and independent prosecution authority, our people will be able to count on the protection of the state," Ramaphosa said.

'Emergency calls will be answered'

While last year he focused on overhauling South Africa's security structures by filling critical vacancies, this year he addressed how crime and corruption were being dealt with.

One of the broad measures Ramaphosa spoke about was improving the 10111 emergency helpline. Last month Daily Maverick reported that 10111...